Neighbourly love shines bright at awards

STAR Housing recognised ten wonderful neighbours who have shown exceptional kindness and support within their community, at a recent awards ceremony.

The Shropshire Towns and Rural Housing (STAR Housing) Customer Awards 2023 was a memorable event that celebrated STAR Housing’s ten year milestone, it was held at the Albright Hussey Manor Hotel.

All ten extraordinary neighbours, along with their guests, were invited to join in the celebrations, including afternoon tea which was followed by an awards ceremony. The winners were warmly applauded by the attendees, who also included STAR Housing staff, Board Members and representatives from Shropshire Council.

Reflecting the importance of fostering a strong sense of community, this event highlighted the invaluable contributions made by neighbours in creating a harmonious and supportive environment for everyone. From helping with day-to-day tasks to lending a compassionate ear, these amazing neighbours have played a pivotal role in building the fabric of our communities.

The ten neighbours honoured at the STAR Housing Customer Awards 2023 were recognised for their outstanding acts of kindness and support within their community. These remarkable individuals were awarded for a range of reasons, from looking out for neighbours suffering from ill health, to organising community events and being great friends for years during difficult times. Their unwavering dedication to helping others has had a profound impact on the lives of those around them and STAR Housing is proud to have such phenomenal neighbours as part of their communities and looks forward to continuing to foster strong community bonds in Shropshire.

Mark Jones, Vice Chair of the Board, expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards the extraordinary neighbours, saying: “It is with great pleasure that we recognise the exceptional individuals who embody the true spirit of community. Their kindness and dedication to helping others have made a significant impact on the lives of those around them. We are proud to have them as part of the STAR Housing family.”

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council cabinet member for growth, regeneration and housing, added: “The ten amazing neighbours demonstrate the power of a strong community bond and the importance of acknowledging those who go above and beyond to make a positive difference. This celebration serves as a reminder that we are stronger together, and it inspires us to continue fostering a vibrant and supportive community within Shropshire.”

STAR Housing says it looks forward to another decade of promoting strong community bonds and delivering exceptional social housing services to its residents.