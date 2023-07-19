19.5 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Now Playing:

Neighbourly love shines bright at awards

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

STAR Housing recognised ten wonderful neighbours who have shown exceptional kindness and support within their community, at a recent awards ceremony.

The neighbours honoured at the STAR Housing Customer Awards 2023 were recognised for their outstanding acts of kindness and support within their community
The neighbours honoured at the STAR Housing Customer Awards 2023 were recognised for their outstanding acts of kindness and support within their community

The Shropshire Towns and Rural Housing (STAR Housing) Customer Awards 2023 was a memorable event that celebrated STAR Housing’s ten year milestone, it was held at the Albright Hussey Manor Hotel.

All ten extraordinary neighbours, along with their guests, were invited to join in the celebrations, including afternoon tea which was followed by an awards ceremony. The winners were warmly applauded by the attendees, who also included STAR Housing staff, Board Members and representatives from Shropshire Council.

- Advertisement -

Reflecting the importance of fostering a strong sense of community, this event highlighted the invaluable contributions made by neighbours in creating a harmonious and supportive environment for everyone. From helping with day-to-day tasks to lending a compassionate ear, these amazing neighbours have played a pivotal role in building the fabric of our communities.

The ten neighbours honoured at the STAR Housing Customer Awards 2023 were recognised for their outstanding acts of kindness and support within their community. These remarkable individuals were awarded for a range of reasons, from looking out for neighbours suffering from ill health, to organising community events and being great friends for years during difficult times. Their unwavering dedication to helping others has had a profound impact on the lives of those around them and STAR Housing is proud to have such phenomenal neighbours as part of their communities and looks forward to continuing to foster strong community bonds in Shropshire.

Mark Jones, Vice Chair of the Board, expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards the extraordinary neighbours, saying: “It is with great pleasure that we recognise the exceptional individuals who embody the true spirit of community. Their kindness and dedication to helping others have made a significant impact on the lives of those around them. We are proud to have them as part of the STAR Housing family.”

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council cabinet member for growth, regeneration and housing, added: “The ten amazing neighbours demonstrate the power of a strong community bond and the importance of acknowledging those who go above and beyond to make a positive difference. This celebration serves as a reminder that we are stronger together, and it inspires us to continue fostering a vibrant and supportive community within Shropshire.”

STAR Housing says it looks forward to another decade of promoting strong community bonds and delivering exceptional social housing services to its residents.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP