Crudgington Primary School celebrates outstanding results

Pupils at a rural primary school near Telford are celebrating outstanding results in this year’s national curriculum tests with a 100 per cent pass rate.

Hannah Gharu, year six teacher and assistant head, reading lead and teacher Esther Jones, and headteacher Adam Ames with pupils from Crudgington Primary School, celebrating their 100 per cent success

The incredible success has been achieved by Crudgington Primary School in its Key Stage 2 Standard Assessment Tests (SATs), and the school has also set new standards in reading levels.

Headteacher Adam Ames said: “We are absolutely thrilled with the exceptional Key Stage 2 SATs results achieved by our students. This outstanding outcome is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our brilliant staff and students.

“Our reading lead – teacher Esther Jones – has worked tirelessly to enthuse a love of reading across the school, and is passionate that all children have access to a high quality reading curriculum.”

Adam said the school had accomplished a 100 per cent pass rate, with every single child achieving the expected standard in reading.

“An impressive 100 per cent of students achieved the expected measure with a staggering 73 per cent of the students attained the ‘great depth’ standard, demonstrating their understanding, critical thinking skills, and overall mastery of the subject.

“This accomplishment is a testament to the incredible teaching methods, guidance, and encouragement provided by our talented educators,” said Adam.

Crudgington Primary School has surpassed national averages in all subjects, including writing, mathematics, and grammar, punctuation, and spelling tests.

It is part of the Learning Community Trust, which runs 11 school sites in the county with a strong focus on academic achievement and holistic development.

One of its other primary schools, Wrekin View in Wellington, has also achieved its best set of results on record, with all pupils achieving above the national averages in every subject.

The Trust will soon be opening its newest primary school at Allscott Meads – on the site of the former sugar beet factory – in September.