Shropshire parks recognised among the country’s finest with Green Flag Awards

Several parks across Shropshire have today been recognised with Green Flag Awards.

Friends of Stanmore Country Park with their Green Flag

The Green Flag Award scheme recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the UK and around the world.

Severn Valley Country Park, The Mere, Apley Woods Local Nature Reserve, Bowring Park, Dale End Park, Dawley Park, Hartshill Park and Telford Town Park are included on this year’s list.



A Community Green Flag has also been awarded to the Friends of Stanmore Country Park.

Today’s announcement sees Severn Valley Country Park near Alveley maintain a 20-year run of success, and The Mere in Ellesmere its tenth successive Green Flag Award.

Robert Macey, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture and digital, said:

“Sometimes it is all too easy to take for granted our beautiful Shropshire countryside, but awards such as this serve as a great reminder of the hard work and effort that goes into maintaining our country parks.

“The staff and volunteers across all three sites should be immensely proud of themselves, as we are. Shropshire Council is delighted to include award-winning country parks in its portfolio.

“As the summer holidays begin it is worth considering exploring our parks as a fun, free and healthy day out.”

Paul Todd MBE, Keep Britain Tidy’s Green Flag Award Scheme Manager, said:

“I would like to congratulate everyone involved at the Shropshire country parks in achieving a Green Flag Award.

“They are a vital green space for the community, bringing people together and providing opportunities to lead healthy lifestyles. The staff and volunteers do so much to ensure that they maintain the high standards of the Green Flag Award and everyone involved should feel extremely proud of their achievement.”

