Shropshire Council announce changes to its Cabinet

Changes have today been announced to Shropshire Council’s Cabinet, with three new councillors joining the Cabinet with immediate effect.

Shropshire Council’s Shirehall headquarters in Shrewsbury. Photo: Shropshire Council

Shropshire Council has announced Dan Morris as Cabinet member for highways and infrastructure. Chris Schofield as Cabinet member for planning and regulatory services and Mark Jones as Cabinet member for economic growth and regeneration.

The changes follow the resignation of Richard Marshall as a councillor last Friday. Richard Marshall had been the Cabinet member for highways and regulatory services, and had represented the Worfield electoral division, since the Shropshire Council election in May 2021.

Mark Jones and Chris Schofield had previously held deputy Cabinet member roles.

Lezley Picton, Leader of Shropshire Council, said:

“These new Cabinet colleagues will join the other members of Cabinet and all of us are focused on the council delivering on the priorities for our county through The Shropshire Plan.

“Being a Cabinet member is a demanding role, and I am realigning some of the portfolios to make the most of having additional people, skills and experience joining the team.

“I want to thank Richard Marshall, who last week stood down from the council for personal reasons. He was always a hard-working councillor and Cabinet member, who will be missed.”

Following the resignation of Richard Marshall, a notice of vacancy for the Worfield electoral division has now been published, which if contested, will lead to a by-election taking place.