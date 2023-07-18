Arrests made as police launch murder investigation in Telford

Police officers investigating the death of a man in Telford have launched a murder investigation.

The man, aged 41, was found unresponsive in a car park on Gresley Close in Woodside at around 6.30am on Monday.

Emergency services attended the scene, but despite their best efforts he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Initially, police were treating the death as unexplained, but is now being treated as a suspected murder.

Two people, a 44-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in police custody.

Extra officers are in the area as enquiries continue.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Steve Cook said: “Our enquiries are in the initial stages however the man’s death is now being treated as a suspected murder. Two people have been arrested and are in police custody as our enquiries continue.

“If anyone has any information that could help with our enquiries we would urge them to get in contact with us as the information they provide could be crucial to our investigation into this tragic incident.”

Any witnesses or anyone who was in the area in the early hours of yesterday morning should contact West Mercia Police quoting incident 64i of July 17, 2023. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.