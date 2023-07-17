17.8 C
Shropshire
Monday, July 17, 2023
Now Playing:

Weston Park blown away by Classic Ibiza and not the weather!

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Classic Ibiza continued its eight-night summer tour at Weston Park on Saturday, with the 32-piece Urban Soul Orchestra leading the Shropshire crowd on a magical journey of the very-best in Balearic-infused house music.

Music lovers enjoyed Classic Ibiza at Weston Park
Music lovers enjoyed Classic Ibiza at Weston Park

Despite high winds earlier in the day, the weather improved in the evening allowing the show to safely go ahead. Following a slight delay, gates opened at 5.45pm.

Classic Ibiza’s Lisa Ward comments: “A massive thank you to our amazing Weston Park audience for turning out in their thousands to party with us on Saturday. Having lived in Shropshire for over 20 years, I know they are made of hardy stock! The safety of everyone at the show is always our number one priority, so we were delighted that our advisers gave us the greenlight to go ahead. We may not have been able to bring the Ibizan weather, but we certainly brought the vibe!”

- Advertisement -

Shortly afterwards, former Pacha Ibiza resident, DJ Jose Luis took control of the decks for his Latin House Set. Next up, USO and DJ Goldierocks took centre stage for the Sundowner Set.

USO took a break during Goldierocks’ Deep House DJ Set, a mix of classic and fresh Ibiza anthems. They were then reunited on stage for the Dance Set, packed with these house anthems, accompanied by a spectacular laser show.

With the crowd chanting for more, USO and Goldierocks returned for an encore of three Classic Ibiza favourites: Out Of Space (The Prodigy), Hey Boy Hey Girl and Galvanize (The Chemical Bothers).

Classic Ibiza at Weston Park is proud to support Dougie Mac.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP