Weston Park blown away by Classic Ibiza and not the weather!

Classic Ibiza continued its eight-night summer tour at Weston Park on Saturday, with the 32-piece Urban Soul Orchestra leading the Shropshire crowd on a magical journey of the very-best in Balearic-infused house music.

Music lovers enjoyed Classic Ibiza at Weston Park

Despite high winds earlier in the day, the weather improved in the evening allowing the show to safely go ahead. Following a slight delay, gates opened at 5.45pm.

Classic Ibiza’s Lisa Ward comments: “A massive thank you to our amazing Weston Park audience for turning out in their thousands to party with us on Saturday. Having lived in Shropshire for over 20 years, I know they are made of hardy stock! The safety of everyone at the show is always our number one priority, so we were delighted that our advisers gave us the greenlight to go ahead. We may not have been able to bring the Ibizan weather, but we certainly brought the vibe!”

Shortly afterwards, former Pacha Ibiza resident, DJ Jose Luis took control of the decks for his Latin House Set. Next up, USO and DJ Goldierocks took centre stage for the Sundowner Set.

USO took a break during Goldierocks’ Deep House DJ Set, a mix of classic and fresh Ibiza anthems. They were then reunited on stage for the Dance Set, packed with these house anthems, accompanied by a spectacular laser show.

With the crowd chanting for more, USO and Goldierocks returned for an encore of three Classic Ibiza favourites: Out Of Space (The Prodigy), Hey Boy Hey Girl and Galvanize (The Chemical Bothers).

Classic Ibiza at Weston Park is proud to support Dougie Mac.