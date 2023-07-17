13.3 C
Police treating man’s death in Woodside as unexplained

By Shropshire Live

Police in Telford are treating the death of a man as unexplained after his body was discovered in a car park in Woodside this morning.

Emergency services were called to the car park on Gresley Close in Woodside at around 6.30am today.

Investigating officers say the man aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene and his death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and are asking anyone who was in the area in the early hours of this morning to contact the Proactive CID Team on 01952 214787 quoting incident 64i of July 17, 2023.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

