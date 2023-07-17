Motorcyclist dies in collision on A442 at Waters Upton

A motorcyclist has died following a collision involving a car in Waters Upton early on Sunday morning.

West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the incident. Photo: WMAS

Emergency services were called to the junction of the A442 with Upton Stones in Waters Upton at just after midnight.

The first ambulance arrived on the scene in seven minutes and was backed up by a second ambulance, a paramedic officer, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “On arrival, crews found a motorbike and a car had been involved in a collision.

“The motorcyclist, a man, was in a critical condition and was receiving basic life support from members of the public. Ambulance crews immediately took over and began administering advanced life support but sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, he could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene.

“A second patient, the male passenger of the car, was treated by medics for minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment and was discharged at the scene.”