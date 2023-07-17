Incident closes Telford Way in Shrewsbury

A Shrewsbury road has reopened after it was closed by police following an incident during the morning rush hour.

All three emergency services were called to Telford Way at just after 8am, police air support were also assisting.

A partial lane closure on the A49 Sundorne link road was also made during the incident.

- Advertisement -

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “Emergency dealt with an incident which resulted in the temporary road closure of Telford Way in Shrewsbury in both directions and a partial closure of one lane of the A49 between Sundorne Roundabout and Preston Roundabout.”

The incident has led to long delays across Shrewsbury with traffic busy on all routes around the north of the town and town centre.

A planned road closure at Coton Hill also led to further delays on Smithfield Road, Frankwell, The Mount and Copthorne Road.

Traffic has now returned to normal daytime levels.