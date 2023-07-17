Council approves Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site supplementary planning document

Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet has approved and adopted the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site (WHS) supplementary planning document (SPD).

The Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site. Photo Telford & Wrekin Council

The document will play a crucial role in determining planning applications within the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site area, preserving its exceptional cultural and historical significance.

The majority of the WHS is within Telford & Wrekin (76%) with the remainder in Shropshire. The SPD has been developed jointly to provide a consistent approach to protecting the outstanding universal value of the area.

- Advertisement -

The Ironbridge Gorge WHS, internationally recognised since 1986, stands as a testament to the area’s pioneering spirit during the Industrial Revolution. Its outstanding universal value is reflected in its historical sites, stunning landscape, and rich social history. The designation has not only contributed to the local visitor economy but also attracted investments for vital conservation projects within the WHS area.

The council recognise that Ironbridge Gorge WHS is a living and working community and the SPD includes property level guidance to assist residents and businesses in proposing developments while preserving the area’s unique character. Additionally, it addresses climate change pressures and encourages sustainable practices for the long-term resilience and energy efficiency of buildings within the WHS.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member for Climate Action, Green Spaces, Heritage & Leisure, acknowledged the collaborative efforts behind the

SPD’s development, saying, “Responding to residents and businesses feedback during the consultation period, the council ran regular workshops in the World Heritage Site with specialist officers available to answer questions and provide initial pre-application feedback on development proposals.

“We also worked closely with key partner organisations including the Ironbridge Gorge WHS Steering Group, Historic England, and IcomosUK to safeguard the interests of the World Heritage Site and its surrounding communities.”

Councillor Richard Overton, Deputy Leader and Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member for homes and enforcement, said: “The Ironbridge Gorge WHS SPD will be utilised by both Telford & Wrekin Council and Shropshire Council, ensuring consistent planning guidance within their respective areas.”

“This document provides comprehensive guidance for protecting and enhancing the Outstanding Universal Value of the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site, striking a balance between conservation, community interests, and sustainable economic use.”

Councillor Richard Marshall, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways and regulatory services, said: “It’s good news the supplementary planning document has been adopted by our neighbouring local authority, and the document will seek adoption from Shropshire Council Cabinet on 19 July.

“Both councils ran a joint six-week public consultation at the start of the year, and we want to thank local people and businesses who got involved and have helped shape the final version that has sought adoption.”