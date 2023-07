A large fire involving an outbuilding has closed the A49 at Prees south of Whitchurch this evening.

Fire crews were first called to the fire just before 5.10pm with crews from across the north of the county attending.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service says the fire involves a building 130ft in length.

Six fire appliances including the Water Carrier were mobilised from Hodnet, Market Drayton, Shrewsbury, Tweedale, Wem and Whitchurch.

An operations officer was also in attendance.