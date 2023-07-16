Students create promotional video for Telford 50-mile trail

Creative media students from Telford College have produced a promotional video for the Telford 50-mile trail, which celebrates the town’s green spaces, interesting places and industrial heritage.

A new promotional video has been created for the Telford 50-mile trail

The trail, known as T50, was created to celebrate the town’s 50th anniversary in 2018, and is celebrating its fifth anniversary this summer.

Students filmed on location at Apley Woods, Telford Town Park, Lilleshall Monument, The Wrekin and Ironbridge, and conducted interviews with several of the T50 trail committee members.

They worked together to edit footage from the five different locations, and the final version was then pulled together by teaching staff.

The students also included the video footage from the various locations as part of their final creative media course project, which consisted of short films, documentaries and music videos.

Andy Turner, learner manager for creative and music, and creative media lecturer at Telford College, said: “We were approached earlier in the academic year by the T50 trail committee to produce a promotional video for them.

“We felt that the project aligned really well with the curriculum that we offer in creative media, as most projects have a client or industry link – which provides excellent insight and experience for the students.

“Our second-year level three students manage a substantial production for their final project, which features either a short film, documentary or music video. We utilised points along the trail for students to use as locations in their projects, showcasing the natural beauty of our region.

“Students then conducted a series of interviews with the T50 trail committee members to include in the promotional video and gathered additional footage from the various local landmarks and nature reserves.”

He added: “Students were able to develop their skills in project management, camera operation, shot composition, video editing, audio recording and more.

“It has been a fantastic project and we are looking forward to screening the student’s films, along with the T50 trail video, at our annual film festival at Wellington Orbit cinema later this month.”

Paul Kalinauckas, one of the people interviewed, described it as ‘absolutely brilliant and a credit to all the Telford College students and staff’ who worked on producing it.

He said: “It is a wonderful collaboration to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the Trail and promote it to a wider audience.”

To view the promotional video on YouTube, search for Telford T50 trail promotional video. More details about the trail can be found at www.telfordt5050miletrail.org.uk