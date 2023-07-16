15.3 C
Great Dawley Town Council receives Gold in the Defence Employee Recognition Scheme

Great Dawley Town Council has become one of the first Town / Parish Councils within the UK to receive Gold in the Defence Employee Recognition Scheme. The highest award that can be given for the scheme.

Great Dawley Town Councillors raising the Armed Forces Day flag outside Dawley House. Pictured are Cllrs Chris Turley, Raj Mehta, Corrine Chikandamina, Ben Carter, Barry Parnaby, Erin Aston, Ian Preece, Shaun Davies
The Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) encourages employers to support defence and inspire other organisations to do the same.

Over the years, the town council have supported the Armed Forces and the wider community in several aspects including bestowing ‘Freedom of the Town’ to Shropshire Cadet Forces – the highest honour a Town Council can bestow to any individual or organisation.

The town also virtually celebrated the 75th Anniversary of VE Day during the COVID-19 lockdown and has hosted several Armed Forces Evenings to support the local RBL club and Help for Heroes.

More recently, the council supported over 30 High Street businesses to sign the Armed Forces Covenant, creating the UK’s first Armed Forces Friendly High Street.

Councillor Shaun Davies (Labour), Chair of Great Dawley Town Council and Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council said:

“I am delighted to confirm that Great Dawley Town Council has become one of the first (Town/Parish councils) in the country, to be awarded and recognised by the Ministry of Defence as a gold-rated organisation for the work that we do for our armed forces, our veterans and our service personnel.”

“This puts us up there with the likes of the Metropolitan Police, Google, and Telford & Wrekin Council and other organisations for being the very very best type of organisation when it comes to the support that we’ve rolled out for our armed forces personnel.”

