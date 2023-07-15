18.4 C
Shropshire
Saturday, July 15, 2023
Now Playing:

Work progresses on moving renal dialysis services into the community

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Work is progressing on moving renal dialysis services from the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford to a new purpose-built facility, which will provide more space for patients and meet future demand.

Photo shows work taking place at Hollinswood House last summer. Image: Google Street View
Photo shows work taking place at Hollinswood House last summer. Image: Google Street View

The services will be located in the same building as the planned new Community Diagnostic Centre.

Patients and members of the public have been involved in helping to shape the renal dialysis service at its new location with The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH).

- Advertisement -

The purpose-built facility in Hollinswood House, Stafford Park, Telford, will provide care for lower risk dialysis patients in a satellite unit, with acute services remaining at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

The move, which is scheduled for the autumn, will allow SaTH to meet not only the current level of dialysis demand but also future demand. This off-site location will also create more clinical space for both patients and staff and dialysis over two floors.

Renal dialysis services are currently on a ward at PRH and the move will allow this space to be upgraded and converted back into an inpatient ward, providing more beds for patients who are acutely ill.

Sara Biffen, Acting Chief Operating Officer, said: “Moving renal dialysis services to such an ideal off-site location will create a better and more spacious environment within the community for patients to receive their dialysis treatment.

“It will also mean we are able to meet increasing future demand away from a hospital environment.”

Hollinswood House will also house the first Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC) in the county. The CDC will provide services for patients from across the whole of Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and will see elective diagnostic tests delivered away from acute hospital sites and separately from urgent diagnostic scans.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP