Work progresses on moving renal dialysis services into the community

Work is progressing on moving renal dialysis services from the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford to a new purpose-built facility, which will provide more space for patients and meet future demand.

Photo shows work taking place at Hollinswood House last summer. Image: Google Street View

The services will be located in the same building as the planned new Community Diagnostic Centre.

Patients and members of the public have been involved in helping to shape the renal dialysis service at its new location with The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH).

The purpose-built facility in Hollinswood House, Stafford Park, Telford, will provide care for lower risk dialysis patients in a satellite unit, with acute services remaining at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

The move, which is scheduled for the autumn, will allow SaTH to meet not only the current level of dialysis demand but also future demand. This off-site location will also create more clinical space for both patients and staff and dialysis over two floors.

Renal dialysis services are currently on a ward at PRH and the move will allow this space to be upgraded and converted back into an inpatient ward, providing more beds for patients who are acutely ill.

Sara Biffen, Acting Chief Operating Officer, said: “Moving renal dialysis services to such an ideal off-site location will create a better and more spacious environment within the community for patients to receive their dialysis treatment.

“It will also mean we are able to meet increasing future demand away from a hospital environment.”

Hollinswood House will also house the first Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC) in the county. The CDC will provide services for patients from across the whole of Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and will see elective diagnostic tests delivered away from acute hospital sites and separately from urgent diagnostic scans.