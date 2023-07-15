18.4 C
Shropshire
Saturday, July 15, 2023
Now Playing:

Shropshire Council sees increase in use of electric vehicle charging points

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Drivers in Shropshire have been making the most of electric vehicle (EV) charging points installed by Shropshire Council across the county.

An electric car on charge
An electric car on charge

According to the latest data collected by highways and climate officers, the number of motorists using the publicly accessible charging points is increasing steadily, and their use has contributed to saving 1.5 tonnes of carbon.

The latest statistics reveal more than 1,100 charging sessions have taken place by more than 400 separate users, since February 2023.

- Advertisement -

Chargers in Shrewsbury, Bridgnorth and Ellesmere are being particularly well used with the number of charging sessions across the county up 80% in April compared to February, whilst the number of users almost doubled in the same period.

Almost 16,000 units of electricity were used to charge EVs, equivalent to around 5,226 miles of travel, saving around 1.5 tonnes of carbon by comparison with conventional petrol and diesel vehicles.

Last year a total of £902,940 was awarded by the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles (OZEV), with support of the Energy Saving Trust, to enable the installation of on-street charge points for local residents wishing to charge their plug-in electric vehicles.

Market Drayton, Much Wenlock, Shrewsbury and Wem were among the first towns to benefit. Shropshire Council has also installed EV chargers in its car parks in Ludlow and Bishop’s Castle and is planning to install more in towns and villages across the county, to help ensure that both residents and visitors can be confident that they will be able to charge their vehicles locally.

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for climate change, environment and transport, said:

“It’s fantastic to see the progress we are making with EV infrastructure in Shropshire and that it is being supported by drivers too.

“More EVs are coming to Shropshire’s roads every month and the numbers will continue to grow, further emphasising the need for Shropshire Council to continue with plans to deliver an EV charging infrastructure that meets the needs of residents and visitors.

“EVs are much better for the environment as they give off less pollution and greenhouse gases, and that has already been demonstrated with the carbon emissions that have been saved so far.

“It’s so important we have EV chargers that are accessible to everyone, and not only to those people with off-road parking such as driveways or garages. I look forward to seeing these being installed in other areas in the near future.”

The OZEV grant is being used in towns expected to have the largest number of plug-in vehicles on their roads, and the installations will move Shropshire from 65th out of 375 council areas for the number of public charge points available, to 11th place – or within the top three per cent nationwide.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP