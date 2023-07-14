14.7 C
South Shropshire MP welcomes Government’s public sector pay deal

South Shropshire MP, Philip Dunne, has welcomed the government’s announcement of fair and reasonable pay deals across the public sector. 

South Shropshire MP, Philip Dunne
South Shropshire MP, Philip Dunne

The government has accepted the full recommendations of the independent Pay Review Body, which will mean pay rises for millions of public sector workers across the country.  

Teachers will receive a 6.5% pay rise, with junior doctors receiving 6 per cent. First year junior doctors will see their basic pay rise by 10.3%.

As part of the recommendations, a typical police officer (constables) will see an increase of nearly £5,000, and members of the Armed Forces will receive a £2,000 increase, with around a 10 per cent rise for the lowest paid personnel. Prison officers will receive increases of £1,600-£5,000, with a 10 per cent uplift for the lowest paid. 

Teaching unions announced they have cancelled forthcoming strikes in light of the pay deal. The government has called on other unions planning industrial action to do the same.  

Mr Dunne said: “I am pleased that the government has accepted the recommendations of the Pay Review Body, giving a fair and reasonable pay rise to hardworking public sector employees.  

“The government has been clear that these pay awards must be fair to the taxpayer and will not fuel inflation, with no new borrowing. These pay awards will be covered from existing budgetary increases and efficiencies across the system, so we can continue to bear down on inflation, which must remain a top priority for the government.” 

