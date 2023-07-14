Shropshire Council to renovate White House Hotel in Wem following purchase

The Grade II listed White Horse Hotel on High Street, Wem is set to be renovated and brought back into use after Shropshire Council purchased the building.

The White Horse Hotel in Wem has been purchased by Shropshire Council. Image: Google Street View

The White Horse has been empty for many years and has been a big concern for the people of Wem.

Shropshire Council will now work with local councillors and Wem Town Council to agree a model for renovation, which could comprise of residential use for the upper floors and possibly a retail or food and drink unit on the ground floor.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for growth, regeneration and housing, said:

“I’m delighted that the White Horse is now in the ownership of Shropshire Council.

“Situated in a high profile location on the High Street at the main entrance to the town, the building has been a blot on the landscape for well over a decade.

“We haven’t purchased it to make money, but to save a listed building that was at significant risk, and to help boost the town’s High Street renewal, which we know local people are keen to see.

“We will now work with local councillors and the Town Council to develop a business case for the building and to deliver this important project.”

Peter Broomhall and Edward Towers, Shropshire Councillors for Wem, said:

“We welcome this purchase of Wem’s historic coaching inn, The White Horse Hotel, which, after 20 or more years since it was closed, places the building in public hands and with it the responsibility for reviving this asset and, in turn, improving our town.

“We thank Shropshire Council’s Cabinet and Dean Carroll for listening to all our strong lobbying on behalf of the residents of this area and making this important initial investment in the town’s future. It also means they are preparing to find the additional costs to Shropshire Council for the redevelopment that must now take place. Until this point the town has felt seriously overlooked in favour of our larger nearby market town cousins, not to mention Shrewsbury as our county town!

“This purchase is a key piece of the jigsaw that we, as both town and county Councillors for Wem, see as a potential catalyst in trying to regenerate the economy of the town and its hinterland – as well as the ‘look’ of our High Street.

“We look forward to working with all in the town and at Shirehall to bring about the business case that will bring to reality the hopes and dreams we have for regenerating this building, so that once more it will be a strategic long-term community asset.”