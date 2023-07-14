14.1 C
Monkmoor Road in Shrewsbury to be resurfaced

By Shropshire Live

Monkmoor Road in Shrewsbury is to be resurfaced from 31 July to 25 August, as part of Shropshire Council’s annual resurfacing programme.

Work will take place under a road closure from 9.30am to 4pm each day – and from 8am to 5pm on Sundays – with a signed diversion route in place.

Shropshire Council says the work will be carried out in phases:

Phase 1: Abbey Foregate to Crowmere Road.

Phase 2: Crowmere Road to Racecourse Crescent.

Phase 3: Racecourse Crescent to Monkmoor Avenue.

Phase 4: Monkmoor Avenue to Monkmoor Roundabout.

The aim is to complete one phase at a time, but there may be occasions where two phases are worked on at once.

Access to properties and businesses within the closure will be provided when safe to do so.

People are asked to ensure vehicles are not parked on the road during the day whilst the work is in progress.

