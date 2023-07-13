12 C
Six weeks of summer activities planned for Telford and Wrekin families

By Shropshire Live

Telford & Wrekin Council have launched their bumper School Holiday Activity programme ahead of children breaking up for summer later this month.

Cllr Carolyn Healy (Lab) Cabinet member for climate action, green spaces, heritage and leisure
The latest edition includes all of the usual one-pound activities which will run 7 days a week between Monday 24 July and Sunday 3 September. 

Sessions include archery taster sessions, fun and floats swimming, tobogganing, tots donuts, golf, tennis, badminton and soft play sessions.

As a part of the bumper holiday programme, there are also offers and discounts available at some of the main leisure attractions in and around Telford Town Park. 

Telford Ice Rink is offering 2-4-1 on ice skating tickets during the school holidays and for those who find themselves venturing to Telford Town Park, Sky Reach is offering a combo deal for the climbing wall and quick flight wall for just £10 per person.

Telford bike hub is also offering both scooter and bike hire for one pound too; helping families and groups explore the town park and stay active at the same time. 

Councillor Carolyn Healy (Lab) Cabinet member for climate action, green spaces, heritage and leisure commented:

“It is fantastic to see that thousands of families in Telford and Wrekin are making use of our ‘Kids for a quid’ sessions every school holiday. The six weeks holidays are now just around the corner, and we know what an expensive time this can be. We have added these additional leisure offers and discounts for in and around Southwater and the town park to help families spend less and stay local – households are still facing additional cost pressures and we want to do more to help.”

Activities can be booked 7 days in advance (with the exception of swimming) to help ensure you get your guaranteed slots. 

The latest brochure can be found online.

