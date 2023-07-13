New vehicle activated speed signs installed across Oswestry

Oswestry Town Council has invested in four new vehicle activated signs in key speed locations across the town.

One of the new speed signs in Oswestry. Photo: Graham Mitchell

This is in response to community concerns in those locations, with consideration to reducing speed, improving the safety for young people on the road and reassuring community partners.

The signs are located at Whittington Road, Middleton Road, Cabin Lane and Harlech Road (roving/mobile unit) and are in addition to four signs that were installed in 2022.

The project forms part of the Town Council’s corporate objectives to support the reduction of anti-social driving and the council’s ‘building a better community together’ initiative.

Oswestry Town Mayor, Cllr Olly Rose commented, “The data from the initial signs showed us they were effective, so we are pleased to invest in four more, liaising with the police on best positioning to have the greatest impact on driving behaviour.”

“The aim of the project is to change people’s driving behaviour by reminding them of the speed limit, encouraging them to slow down and ultimately to drive more safely. The data from the signs will enable the Town Council and partners to consider further targeted approaches.”

One of the signs was funded by John Campion, West Mercia’s Police and Crime Commissioner via the Commissioners Crime Fund for Safer Roads.

John Campion said: “As the voice of the public in policing, residents regularly tell me about the dangers they are facing on our roads, from speeding to inappropriate driving.”

“I am committed to tackling them so it is brilliant to see four new signs in Oswestry, which will not only deter speeding but remind road users about their responsibility to drive safely.

I will continue to support schemes which make a real difference to local communities, in order to build a safer West Mercia.”