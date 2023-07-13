Junior doctors begin five day strike

Healthcare leaders across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin say they expect significant disruption for patients during the latest round of strike action by Junior Doctors.

They are urging people to think wisely, use NHS 111 online and only attend an Emergency Department if it’s absolutely necessary to ensure that care is available to patients who need it during the planned industrial action.

The British Medical Association says junior doctors are taking part in a five-day, 120 hour, industrial action strike, from 7am today until 7am on Tuesday 18 July.

Senior doctors and hospital consultants will then also be striking for a further 48 hours, from 7am on Thursday 20 July until 7am on Saturday 22 July.

Leaders say strike action will impact both routine and emergency care but it is important people do not delay seeking help from the NHS if they feel unwell.

The best way to get urgent medical help is to visit 111.nhs.uk or call 111 for anything that feels urgent, or if you are unsure what to do. But, if it’s a life-threatening emergency, call 999 or visit your local emergency department.

Alison Bussey, Chief Nursing Officer at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Integrated Care Board, said:

“The care and safety of people who use our services is our highest priority, and it is important that people continue to use our services when they need them.

“During the industrial action NHS services, and hospital services in particular, will be working really hard to keep important services like protecting emergency treatment, critical care, neonatal care, maternity, and trauma open and running smoothly.

“However, we do know that the strike will mean that our elective or planned services, so our operations and outpatient appointments, will be affected.

“You will be contacted by your hospital or system provider if that affects you. If you do not hear from the NHS, please continue to attend your appointment, wherever that might be.

“General practices, community pharmacies and minor injury units will remain open and will be there to help and support you.

“You can help us by making sure you use services efficiently and effectively, and only using emergency services when they are really required. If you can, try using 111 online as your first point of call, and only use 999 in an emergency.”