Ercall Magna neighbourhood development plan referendum to be progressed

Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet has today approved the Ercall Magna neighbourhood development plan to proceed to referendum.

The Ercall Magna Neighbourhood Development Plan will go to referendum. Photo: Roger Dean

The Ercall Magna Neighbourhood Development Plan will go to referendum. Photo: Roger Dean

This comes after a thorough examination process conducted by an independent examiner, who has recommended modifications to the plan.

- Advertisement -

The independent examiner’s findings concluded that, with the recommended modifications, the Ercall Magna neighbourhood development plan meets the necessary “basic conditions” and all other legal requirements. The plan aligns with the adopted Telford and Wrekin local plan and contributes to sustainable development in the area.

There are seven made neighbourhood development plans in the borough and subject to referendum Ercall Magna will be the eighth parish the Council will have assisted through the process. Over 50,000 borough residents live in parishes with Plans in place and benefit from locally distinctive policies that help protect their areas and shape development.

Councillor Richard Overton, Deputy Leader and Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member for homes and enforcement, expressed his support, stating, “We commend the efforts of Ercall Magna Parish Council and their community in developing a plan that reflects local views and addresses future development. We are pleased to support local decision making in the parish.”

Pending cabinet approval, David Sidaway, Chief Executive of Telford & Wrekin Council will proceed with all relevant powers and duties to facilitate the Ercall Magna neighbourhood development plan and conduct the referendum. The referendum will ask voters in the parish whether they want the council to use this neighbourhood development plan to inform planning applications in the Ercall Magna neighbourhood development plan area.

The referendum is expected to take place on 7 September, subject to final confirmation. Telford & Wrekin Council will oversee the organisation of the referendum in collaboration with Ercall Magna Parish Council.

If more than 50% of the participating voters support the Ercall Magna Neighbourhood Development Plan, Telford & Wrekin Council will proceed to make the plan within eight weeks of the referendum. Once made, the plan will become part of the statutory development plan and will be utilised in the determination of planning applications in the neighbourhood development plan area.