Theatre expansion puts new jobs centre stage at RJAH

The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) is looking to boost its Theatre workforce and allied health professions at a recruitment event this Saturday.

A huge array of clinical roles will be showcased at the event which takes place between 10am and 1pm.

Some of the most eye-catching vacancies are within the Theatres team and associated clinal services, with the hospital having recently commenced a £10.3 million project to expand its existing Theatre facilities.



The build, which is due for completion by the spring of 2024, will give the capacity to deliver an extra 1,200 surgical procedures a year – important as the hospital continues work to reduce the backlog of patients created by the coronavirus pandemic, and looks at ambitious growth plans over the coming years.

To staff the new facilities, the hospital is looking to recruit both nurses and Operating Department Practitioners (ODPs) to work in its Scrub, Recovery and Anaesthetic teams. There are also opportunities for Theatre Support Workers.

Sam McIntosh, Theatre Services Manager at the Oswestry-based hospital, said: “The building work we are doing will initially give us one new Theatre, but this is just the start as we also have plans to add three further Theatres over the next three years, as well as refurbishing four existing ones.

“It’s an exciting time for us, but clearly it is not a shiny new building that carries out the work – which is why the recruitment of new people to join our already outstanding team has to be the No 1 priority.

“We are recruiting right now for some really fantastic opportunities across our Scrub, Recovery and Anaesthetic teams, so we would love to hear from nurses, ODPs and Theatre Support Workers who would like to come and join us. That includes newly-qualified individuals and also experienced professionals who are looking for a return to the NHS or are interested in switching to a Theatre role.



“The recruitment day on Saturday is a wonderful opportunity to come and talk to some of our existing team and find out a little more about what it is like to work here. We hope to welcome as many people as possible.”



RJAH is already the busiest centre for orthopaedic surgery in the whole of the UK. Before the pandemic, it was carrying out close to 11,000 surgical procedures per year – and the current expansion work will give it the capacity to get back to those levels and eventually move beyond them.



The hospital has a stellar reputation, having been rated No 1 for overall patient experience for the third consecutive year in the most recent Adult Inpatient Survey carried out by the Care Quality Commission.

The recruitment event on Saturday, which will be held within the brand-new Headley Court Veterans’ Orthopaedic Centre at the hospital, will be a chance for staff from a wide range of clinical backgrounds to find out more about joining the Trust.



As well as the opportunities for Theatres staff, there will also be ward teams on hand to meet Registered Nursing candidates. Members of our Therapies team will also be available to talk to Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy and Therapy Support Worker candidates.



Members of the Pharmacy team are also taking part in the day, as they look to recruit new Pharmacy and Medicines Management Technicians; while there are also opportunities for orthotists to work in our experienced Orthotics team.

As well as experienced clinical staff, the hospital will also be hoping to welcome students looking for their first substantive post, and candidates who may have left the NHS but are now looking to return to practice.



Louise Pearson, Assistant Chief Nurse (Corporate), is leading the recruitment efforts. She said: “This is our third recruitment day of the year, and we have been blown away by the interest and the enthusiasm we have seen at the first two.



“We look forward to opening our doors to plenty more people this Saturday, and I hope we will be able to welcome many of them to join us as members of Team RJAH.”