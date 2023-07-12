19.5 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Now Playing:

Telford barber prosecuted after complaints of rat infestation

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A Telford barber alleged to have been piling up rubbish outside his shop and attracting rats, has been ordered to pay nearly £2,000 by magistrates.

Rubbish outside the shop in Wellington. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council
Rubbish outside the shop in Wellington. Photos: Telford & Wrekin Council

Dana Taha Husseini, owner of H5 Barber shop, admitted failing to provide waste documentation, including evidence of how sharp waste was being disposed of, when requested by Telford & Wrekin Council.

The council investigated the business last year after a report was made by a member of the public that waste was being dumped outside the shop in New Street, Wellington. There were concerns it was attracting vermin and blighting residents and neighbouring businesses.

- Advertisement -

Council officers visited the barber’s and spoke to a member of staff in the owner’s absence and served a notice requiring the owner to provide records of how they were getting rid of business waste, including sharp waste. It is a legal requirement for businesses to keep copies of waste collection records for at least two years.

After failing to provide documentation by the deadline the owner was issued with a fixed penalty notice for £300 which they failed to pay resulting in Telford & Wrekin Council bringing a prosecution.

Husseini appeared at Telford Magistrates Court and was told to pay a fine, costs and a victim surcharge totalling £1,936.

Councillor Richard Overton (Lab), deputy leader and cabinet member for homes and enforcement said:

“The actions of this business owner were putting people’s health at risk by not correctly disposing of sharp waste and dumping waste outside the premises and attracting pests.

“The case should serve as a warning to all businesses that it is their legal duty to properly dispose of and store waste or they face enforcement action.

“We know the vast majority of businesses are doing the right thing and properly disposing of waste to protect the environment and the public. If businesses need advice, though, we are happy to offer it.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP