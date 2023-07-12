Shropshire Council responds to consultation into new electoral boundaries

Shropshire Council has submitted its response to the Local Government Boundary Commission for England (LGBCE) consultation that proposes new boundaries for electoral divisions in the council area.

Shirehall Shrewsbury – Photo: Shropshire Council

The 10-week consultation into the LGBCE’s proposals ended on Monday 10 July.

Shropshire Council says its consultation response has been prepared by council officers, through consultation with, and feedback from, current elected councillors. This has been managed through a cross-party working group and consultation with councillors through party leaders.

The response has not been taken to full Council for approval but has the support of the Conservative, Liberal Democrat, Labour, Independent and Green political groups.

The LGBCE has proposed that there should be 72 divisions and 70 single member and two two-member divisions in the Shropshire Council area.

Having reviewed the LGBCE’s proposals, councillors have accepted the proposal for 74 councillors and the proposal for a two-member electoral division in St Martins.

However, the council’s recommendations include a Wem two-member electoral division and the separation of Burnell and Bayston Hill into two single-member divisions.

Shropshire Council has reiterated that councillors representing rural communities in Shropshire will be required to cover large geographic areas, shaped by natural topographical features.

And the council has encouraged the LGBCE to undertake an independent visit to the area before finalising the new electoral boundaries for Shropshire, as this will enable them to better understand the geography of the area, and the needs of local communities.

The council’s response has tried to address the LGBCE requests for feedback and to make some recommendations for adjustments that are consistent with the criteria set out in their guidance.

The LGBCE is the independent body that draws boundaries. It is reviewing Shropshire to make sure councillors will represent about the same number of electors, and that electoral division arrangements will help the council work effectively.

It is separate from the review of parliamentary constituencies that is currently taking place.