Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Person rescued from River Severn in Ironbridge

By Shropshire Live

A person was rescued from the River Severn in Ironbridge this morning.

The person was reported to be in difficulty and unable to get out of the water near the Iron Bridge at around 11.10am.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent three fire appliances including the Incident Command Unit, the Incident Support Unit and the Water Rescue Unit from Shrewsbury, Telford Central and Tweedale with an operations officer.

The person was pulled from the river by police before the arrival of the fire service.

They were left in the care of the ambulance service.

