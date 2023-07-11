Man dies following collision on B4393 near Ford

A man has died at the scene of a collision involving a lorry and two cars on the B4393, Alberbury Road, near Ford.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to reports of a collision at 12.20pm on Monday.

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, crews discovered three patients.

“One of whom, a man, was found to be in a critical condition and already receiving medical assistance from colleagues from the fire service.

“However, sadly it quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

“A second patient, a woman, was found to have suffered serious injuries and following treatment at the scene was airlifted to Royal Stoke University Hospital.

“A second man received treatment for potentially serious injuries before being taken to the same hospital by land ambulance.”

Witness Appeal

Police officers carrying out enquiries into the collision are appealing for witnesses, including any motorists on the road around the time with dash-cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Steve Wootton on 07967 303 892 or by emailing stephen.wootton@westmercia.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-org.uk