Major improvement work to close section of A41 this summer

A section of the A41 from Forton roundabout to near Hinstock will be closed this summer allowing for major improvement works to take place.

A section of the A41 will be closed during the works. Photo: Google Street View

Telford & Wrekin Council says that work will commence on Monday 24 July, in line with school summer holidays while traffic volume is usually lower and is expected to last until September.

The work will be supported by the council’s highways contractor Balfour Beatty and Idverde.

Councillor Lee Carter (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for place (the economy & neighbourhood services) said:

“We’re pleased to be responding to requests from residents for improvement work and appreciate everyone’s patience and hope residents and commuters recognise that the ongoing investment into our network means we have some of the most satisfied drivers in the west midlands and continue to lead the way with highway standards.

“Work like this is always unpopular and it will cause some disruption but projects such as this are not undertaken lightly.

“This road first opened in 1985 – almost forty years ago – it’s been carefully monitored but the time for maintenance is needed now and will be carried out quickly and efficiently over the summer period with further improvement works planned for summer 2024.”

The work will include carriageway resurfacing and patching, ironwork reinstatement, drainage improvements, road sweeping, gully cleansing, tree felling, litter picking and improvements to road signs and lines.

Businesses along the route will be open as usual and access will be maintained by on-site Traffic Management operatives. Access will be maintained for residents.

The project scope includes more than 1km of resurfacing, 150m of new drainage will be installed and more than 150 drains cleaned, 30 road signs replaced as well as work on the verges and road sweeping.

The work is due to complete in September but is weather dependent which means programme dates are subject to change.

For further details of the work including diversion routes, visit the website at www.telford.gov.uk/A41.