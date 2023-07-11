14.4 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Now Playing:

Major improvement work to close section of A41 this summer

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A section of the A41 from Forton roundabout to near Hinstock will be closed this summer allowing for major improvement works to take place.

A section of the A41 will be closed during the works. Photo: Google Street View
A section of the A41 will be closed during the works. Photo: Google Street View

Telford & Wrekin Council says that work will commence on Monday 24 July, in line with school summer holidays while traffic volume is usually lower and is expected to last until September.

The work will be supported by the council’s highways contractor Balfour Beatty and Idverde.

- Advertisement -

Councillor Lee Carter (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for place (the economy & neighbourhood services) said:

“We’re pleased to be responding to requests from residents for improvement work and appreciate everyone’s patience and hope residents and commuters recognise that the ongoing investment into our network means we have some of the most satisfied drivers in the west midlands and continue to lead the way with highway standards.

“Work like this is always unpopular and it will cause some disruption but projects such as this are not undertaken lightly.

“This road first opened in 1985 – almost forty years ago – it’s been carefully monitored but the time for maintenance is needed now and will be carried out quickly and efficiently over the summer period with further improvement works planned for summer 2024.”

The work will include carriageway resurfacing and patching, ironwork reinstatement, drainage improvements, road sweeping, gully cleansing, tree felling, litter picking and improvements to road signs and lines.

Businesses along the route will be open as usual and access will be maintained by on-site Traffic Management operatives. Access will be maintained for residents.

The project scope includes more than 1km of resurfacing, 150m of new drainage will be installed and more than 150 drains cleaned, 30 road signs replaced as well as work on the verges and road sweeping.

The work is due to complete in September but is weather dependent which means programme dates are subject to change.

For further details of the work including diversion routes, visit the website at www.telford.gov.uk/A41.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP