Emergency works to close Coton Hill in Shrewsbury

By Shropshire Live

Coton Hill in Shrewsbury will be closed to traffic from 7am on Tuesday morning for emergency works following a suspected sewer collapse.

Following last weekend’s storms, a void was discovered within the carriageway causing damage to the road and footpath.

Severn Trent will be carrying out works to repair the damaged sewer with the road closing for an unspecified time.

Diversion Route

While the road is closed a diversion route will be in place via A528 Ellesmere Road, A5124 Battlefield Link Road, A5112 Battlefield/Whitchurch Road, A5112 Telford Way to Meole Brace via Robertson Way/Bage Way, B4380 Roman Road/ Shelton Road, A458 The Mount, to Smithfield Road (and vice versa).

Separate arrangements will also be in place for HGVs.

Severn Trent will allow access to businesses and residential properties on either side of the road closure.

Business

