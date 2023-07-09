Firefighters called to fire involving three properties in Admaston and The Malthouse, Ironbridge

Firefighters were called to fires involving three properties in Admaston and The Malthouse in Ironbridge on Saturday evening.

A fire involving three properties on Burnell Road in Admaston broke out at around 7.40pm. Four fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central, Tweedale and Wellington. Operations and Safety officers were also in attendance.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service reported crews extinguished the fire using three hose reel jets and a covering jet. Crews wore breathing apparatus to tackle the fire.

West Mercia Police and the Midlands Air Ambulance also attended.

In Ironbridge, water entering a fuse box caused a fire at The Malthouse. Fire crews from Bridgnorth, Much Wenlock, Shrewsbury and Tweedale attended at around ten past eight and spent around two hours at the scene.

A spokesperson for The Malthouse said: “A freak accident off the back of some very heavy rain caused a fire to start in The Malthouse. Firstly everyone is safe, no one was harmed.

“We want to say a huge thank you to our guests who co-operated so swiftly and supported us and our team who did an incredible job of professionally and swiftly ensuring all were evacuated.

“Thank you immensely to Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service – six fire engines arrived in record time and ensured the fire impact was as minimal as it could be. The support already from the community is overwhelming and warming our Hearts more than you know.

“We will of course ‘rise from the ashes’ (a time in life that has never felt more fitting) Please bear with us as we do so. We currently have no phone lines. We are unsure right now as to the extent of the damage.”