18.4 C
Shropshire
Saturday, July 8, 2023
Now Playing:

New traffic lights and pedestrian crossings at Tesco Extra in Shrewsbury

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live


New traffic lights and pedestrian crossing facilities are to be installed at the Tesco Extra junction in Shrewsbury.

Work will take place at the Tesco Extra junction in Shrewsbury. Image: Google Street View
Work will take place at the Tesco Extra junction in Shrewsbury. Image: Google Street View

The work will involve the removal of the existing traffic lights, and their replacement with new signals and safer pedestrian crossing facilities.

The new equipment will also be more energy efficient.

- Advertisement -

The pedestrian crossing between The Range and Go Outdoors on Arlington Way will also be modified to make it a staggered signalised crossing.

Work is set to be carried out from Monday 24 July for six weeks.

For the duration of the work there will be temporary four-way traffic lights and pedestrian crossing facilities, with delays expected at busy times.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP