New traffic lights and pedestrian crossings at Tesco Extra in Shrewsbury



New traffic lights and pedestrian crossing facilities are to be installed at the Tesco Extra junction in Shrewsbury.

Work will take place at the Tesco Extra junction in Shrewsbury. Image: Google Street View

The work will involve the removal of the existing traffic lights, and their replacement with new signals and safer pedestrian crossing facilities.

The new equipment will also be more energy efficient.

The pedestrian crossing between The Range and Go Outdoors on Arlington Way will also be modified to make it a staggered signalised crossing.

Work is set to be carried out from Monday 24 July for six weeks.

For the duration of the work there will be temporary four-way traffic lights and pedestrian crossing facilities, with delays expected at busy times.