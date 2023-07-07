Telford & Wrekin Council launch new adult learning courses

Telford & Wrekin Council is launching a new programme of learning courses for adult learners this September.

Community learning courses are just some of the many Learn Telford courses which are available. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Learn Telford offers a wide range of courses for people aged 19 or over, for all abilities, which are delivered at venues and community centres across the borough.

Courses include Maths and English, ESOL (English for speakers of other languages), Access to HE Health and Access to HE Education, Post Compulsory Education (PCE) and family learning.

Community learning courses are also available which include arts and crafts, horticulture and gardening, cooking, health and wellbeing, getting online and computing.

All courses are designed to fit in with people’s personal commitments and there are lots of benefits to signing up for one.

They include new skills, increased employment opportunities, confidence building, reduced social isolation and improved wellbeing.

Current learners on Learn Telford courses are full of praise for them and many have learnt new skills for the workplace or a course has enabled them to move on to new career path.

Liam Fletcher, who is on the Access to Higher Education – Education course, said: “This course has expanded my knowledge which I can apply within my workplace.

“At times the workload may seem high but the tutors are always there to support you as and when you need it.”

Becky Giles, a student on the Post Compulsory Education course, added: “I’ve learnt a massive variety of things on this course. It’s a good background for a lot of professions not just teaching.”

Councillor Eileen Callear (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for education, employment & visitor economy, said:

“It’s never too late to start learning whatever stage of life you’re at.

“Our Learn Telford courses are a great way for adult learners to get back into learning something new and achieve new skills and qualifications.

“The courses take place across Telford and Wrekin and are really flexible – helping people to secure new employment or change career path completely.”

Find out more about Learn Telford courses and how to sign up for one at www.learntelford.ac.uk.