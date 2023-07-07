Shropshire Council awards groundbreaking new highways contract

Shropshire Council has awarded a ‘groundbreaking’ highways contract to two firms – becoming the first council in the country to use a new procurement system that encourages innovation in highways maintenance.

The contract – awarded to Highway Workforce Ltd and Multevo – is to carry out repairs to road surfaces, cycleways, footpaths and public rights of way, including patching, pothole repairs and surfacing.

The contract was procured using the new LCRIG Innovation Procurement System (IPS), launched by the Local Council Roads Innovation Group (LCRIG) in partnership with Crown Commercial Service (CCS).

The IPS encourages and supports innovative approaches to highways maintenance at lower cost by helping councils to access the market and engage with innovators across the country.

It was launched with a trial of the Road Surface Innovation Category – with Shropshire Council the first to trial the new platform.

Richard Marshall, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways said:

“This is an exciting step for Shropshire Council as we continue our work to improve the county’s roads through further innovation and mixed economy working. It’s also really good news for the county’s road users. My thanks to all those who made this groundbreaking contract a reality.”

Andy Wilde, Shropshire Council’s assistant director for highways and transport, said:

“Shropshire Council is delighted to have awarded the inaugural contract via the new LCRIG Innovation Procurement System with Crown Commercial Services. This will form an important part of the our new ‘mixed economy’ delivery model for highways.

“We look forward to collaborating with Highway Workforce and Multevo in addition to our strategic partners, including Kier, to deliver greater innovation for highways maintenance in Shropshire.”