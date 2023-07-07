Landscape-scale nature recovery project launches in Shropshire

A Shropshire farmer is working with a conservation charity to turn an area of farmland into a patchwork of heathland, woodland and grassland to benefit nature and wildlife.

A view of the Sandscapes project area at Mose Farm

Martyn Bebb, a tenant farmer at Mose Farm on the Dudmaston Estate near Bridgnorth, is taking part in ‘Sandscapes’, a conservation project lead by the National Trust.

The landscape scale project aims to restore and reconnect areas of sandy habitats across the three counties of Shropshire, Staffordshire and Worcestershire.

- Advertisement -

The sandy soils on which Mose Farm sits, provide an ideal habitat for lots of wildlife, including many ground nesting birds, bees, butterflies and other insects.

Two hundred and forty-two acres of farmland are planned to be restored over the next ten years. Currently, this area of the farm is used to grow and harvest arable crops.

Heathland habitat, which was once common across the region, is characterised by wide, open landscape, dominated by scattered trees and low-growing shrubs, such as gorse, heather and grasses. In recent decades, these habitats have been lost to development and intensively managed farmland.

Midland Lowland heathland has decreased 80% since the 1880s, yet the UK still possesses one fifth of all the world’s lowland heath. So much of the habitat locally has been lost over a few generations. ‘Sandscapes’ is working to reverse this decline and return areas of heathland back into the landscape.

Martyn said: “For me it’s about the partnership with the Trust and working together. The project is being funded through the Countryside Stewardship Schemes but we are working with the Trust to deliver it. It’s an ambitious, large-scale project. It wouldn’t possible for an individual to achieve all this on their own.

“Being a farmer is always about striking a balance. I’m responsible for making sure this land is working for everyone; for me, my family, for nature and wildlife. I have to make a living but equally, we’re starting to see the impact intensive farming is having on our landscape and the wildlife that call it home. Change is always hard work but we must learn to adapt.”

“The block of arable we’re taking out is about 160 acres. It’s quite marginal arable ground, and poorer quality. It’s mixed in with permanent grassland and a block of woodland that’s right in the middle of the project area.”

“When we’ve finished it should be a mixed mosaic of heathland, acidic grassland and wood pasture, which will benefit a host of wildlife. Elsewhere on the farm, we’re retaining some arable land, namely some six metre field margins and over-winter stubble.”

James Lawrence, Project Manager for ‘Sandscapes’ said: “Heathland habitats, once so common in this region, are now fragmented and isolated. The species that depend on them are under real threat of extinction, due to habitat loss, disturbance and climate change.”

“Working with stakeholders, like Martyn, to deliver this vision is integral to the success of the project. Sharing concerns and passion for the protection of this landscape and all that it offers, is right at the heart of our work.”