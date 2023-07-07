Bridgnorth regeneration plans progressing

Shropshire Council says regeneration plans in Bridgnorth, the county’s third-largest market town, are progressing.

An artist’s impression of how a revitalised High Street could look. Image Shropshire Council

The regeneration project seeks to make improvements to the high street, improve air quality and create more accessible and enjoyable public spaces for local people to use.

Lezley Picton, Leader of Shropshire Council, has tasked Kirstie Hurst-Knight, a local Shropshire Councillor for Bridgnorth East and Astley Abbots, and also Cabinet member for children and education, to oversee the project, given Kirstie’s local knowledge.

- Advertisement -

This follows a commitment made in February 2022 by the council, to revitalise Bridgnorth and invest £4.5 million into the town.

During December 2021, a public engagement exercise was carried out to gather the views of those living and working in Bridgnorth, to see how their views could shape the regeneration.

A resounding theme from this was that local people wanted to see improvements made to the high street.

The two other prominent themes were bus provision in the town, and walking and cycling, which are both being managed as part of a countywide approach. The Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan public consultation was launched in May 2023.

The regeneration project is being delivered together with WSP, the council’s built environment contractor.

This week, the project team met with Bridgnorth Town Council and community business group Love Bridgnorth, in readiness to launch the next public engagement events during the summer, and specifically focus on the planned high street and public realm improvements.

Lezley Picton, Leader of Shropshire Council, said:

“There is serious attention to detail going into this project, even down to selecting what materials best represent the town’s history and character, which really does highlight the originality Shropshire’s market towns have to offer.

“I’m really pleased to share that Kirstie Hurst-Knight will help oversee the regeneration proposals in Bridgnorth.

“We hope to set up a group which focuses on Bridgnorth’s future, in conjunction with partners, to keep the project on track. This is similar to a current set up in Oswestry.”

Kirstie Hurst-Knight said:

“I’m delighted to oversee this project, and look forward to working together with fellow councillors in the town, council officers, partners and the public about how we can shape the future town in the best way possible.

“I urge anyone with an interest in Bridgnorth to get involved in our engagement events later in the summer, so the regeneration proposals can continue to be shaped by local views.

“More information will be released soon to let people know when and how they can get involved.”

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for growth, regeneration and housing, said:

“Public feedback has driven the regeneration plans up until now, and the public will get the opportunity to share their views again this summer.

“This work is part of our wider plans to strengthen the local economy in each of our market towns, and a similar model is working well in Oswestry, as part of our Future Oswestry Partnership.

“We hope this model will be rolled out across other parts of Shropshire too, such as Market Drayton, as thriving market towns across the county are one of the fundamental pillars of the Shropshire Plan.”

