Vodafone to upgrade fibre network between Shrewsbury and Wrexham

Vodafone will be upgrading its core fibre network between Shrewsbury and Wrexham from mid-July.

Work will involve installing cables within Vodafone’s existing underground network, which will require some traffic management measures to allow access to existing chambers in the road, footway or verge.

Work will be carried out from Brassey Lane, Old Potts Way, Abbey Foregate and selected streets to Whitchurch Road and Harlescott Lane, then picking up the A528 north through villages to the A495 at Ellesmere and A528 Grange Road to the Welsh border and Wrexham beyond.

Work will be carried out by Vodafone’s build partner BRM Utility Services Ltd.

Vodafone assures says they will do everything they can to keep noise levels down and to minimise any inconvenience their work may cause – and some works will be overnight to minimise disruption.

Some discrete excavations may be necessary where they encounter blockages/damage repairs on their apparatus, but they will aim to ensure these will be at a minimum.

