Flower planters damaged by vandals in Shrewsbury town centre

An appeal for information is being made after a number of flower planters were vandalised in Shrewsbury town centre.

Shrewsbury Town Council says it has encountered anti-social behaviour from a minority of people in the town centre.

Helen Ball, town clerk, said: “We take great pride in our floral traditions in Shrewsbury and it is so frustrating to see people wantonly destroy the work of others here in the town.

“Unfortunately, we have encountered anti-social behaviour from a minority of people in Shrewsbury. We need the public’s help by adopting a zero-tolerance policy towards any vandalism of the floral displays within our parks and the town centre.

“Wanton acts of vandalism which blight both our parks and the town centre will not be tolerated. If you see something untoward, I urge everyone to do their bit for the benefit of the town and report it to the Town Council and the local policing team, who will be working closely with us to ensure that any vandalism is dealt with appropriately.”

Inspector Ben Tanfield, from Central Shropshire Safer Neighbourhood Team, added: “We all enjoy the floral features around town and it is disheartening to see incidents of mindless damage to them. Acts of vandalism which blight the town centre will not be tolerated.

“The town has comprehensive CCTV coverage, which is often used to identify offenders, and I cannot emphasise enough that anyone identified committing criminal offences, or engaging in anti-social behaviour, will be held to account and prosecuted where necessary.”

To report any incidents of damage to the floral planters in the town, contact Shrewsbury Town Council on 01743 281010 during office hours or West Mercia Police on 101 or online.