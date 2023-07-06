19.6 C
Shropshire
Thursday, July 6, 2023
By-election to be held for vacant Albrighton Parish Council seat

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A by-election is to be held on Thursday 27 July for the vacant seat on Albrighton Parish Council.

The by-election will be the first time in the Shropshire Council area that people voting at a polling station will have to show photo ID.

The requirement to show photo ID at some elections was introduced by the UK Government’s Elections Act last year, and came into effect for the first time this May.

Accepted forms of ID include a UK, European Economic Area (EEA) or Commonwealth passport; a UK or EEA driving licence; and some concessionary travel passes, such as an older person’s bus pass or an Oyster 60+ card. 

Voters will be able to use expired ID if they are still recognisable from the photo.

Anyone who does not have one of the accepted forms of ID will be able to apply for free ID – known as a Voter Authority Certificate.

