Arrest made after child is seriously injured in Telford collision

A child has been taken to hospital with life threatening injuries following a collision between a car and a pedestrian this morning.

Police say the 3-year-old was hit by a car on Castlefield Way near to the junction with Willow Bank in Aqueduct at around 8.30am.



The child has been taken to Birmingham Children’s Hospital with life threatening injuries.

A 26 year old man has been arrested and is assisting police with their enquiries.

Police witness appeal

PC Mark Hobden said: ‘We are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the collision. We would especially like to speak to the cars that were behind the White Vauxhall Corsa at the time of the collision.



“We would urge them to come forward with any information and dash cam footage. Anyone with CCTV covering the area is also urged to come forwards.



Anyone with information is asked to contact OPU on 101 extension 770 2085 or DL-HOPUShrewsbury@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 91i of 6 July.

West Midlands Ambulance

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, crews discovered a girl, the pedestrian, who had suffered serious injuries in the collision.

“Following treatment at the scene she was taken to Birmingham Children’s Hospital on blue light and sirens.

“The doctor from the Critical Care Car travelled in the back of the ambulance to help continue with treatment en-route to hospital.”