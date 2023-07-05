16.3 C
Shropshire Homes plan for up to 400 homes in Shrewsbury

Shropshire Homes is to host a consultation event in Shrewsbury after revealing intentions to build up to 400 new homes north of Mytton Oak Road.

Shropshire Homes is planning on building 400 new homes in Shrewsbury
Under the plans, the new homes would be built on land which has been identified by Shropshire Council to provide new homes within its emerging Local Plan.

As well as new homes, the scheme would include enhancements to biodiversity, new public open space (including children’s play area) and improved pedestrian and cycle access.

The initial application will include detailed plans for the first phase which will comprise 94 new homes.

Andrew Rogers, Land Manager of Shropshire Homes commented “We are really excited to share our plans with Shrewsbury residents and businesses after many months of preparatory work. This site, which has been identified in the emerging Local Plan to provide up to 400 homes will help to provide much needed homes including affordable homes for the area. The first phase will include 94 homes including a mix of 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms”

A drop-in consultation will be held at Shropshire Conference Centre on Monday 17th July between 2.30-6pm. The venue, which is located at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital includes free parking on the Conference Centre car park only.

Representatives of Shropshire Homes will be available to discuss the proposals. The consultation will also provide the public with an opportunity to leave any comments on the proposals.

