Shrewsbury venues sign up to drink spike testing project

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Two Shrewsbury venues are the latest to sign up for a testing project which aims to identify and address the issue of drink spiking among licensed premises.

Chris Burt, The Shire Collection and Vince Dovey, 1st & Bowery
Boujee Lounge and Havana have made the move to offer their customers 1st & Bowery’s drink spike testing strips and supporting technology.

The test strip, developed and validated for the detection of GHB (Gamma-hydroxybutyrate) and Ketamine (Special K) in the UK by University College London and Strathclyde University, is effective across range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Activated in just a few minutes, a drink containing GHB will turn the pink patch blue and containing Ketamine, the yellow patch orange. The simple-to-use app, which works by scanning two separate QR codes; one for management and staff, and one for customers; instantly and anonymously records potential incidences.

Ben Anderson, director at The Shire Collection, the parent company which owns Boujee Lounge and Havana, said: “We take health, safety and security very seriously at The Shire Collection, so being able to work alongside 1st & Bowery is a fantastic opportunity and of benefit to everyone, especially our customers.”

Vince Dovey, MD at 1st & Bowery based in Shropshire, said: “Following on from our successful trial and the great feedback we received, it is clear that the project to protect people and establishments from the scourge of drink spiking is a great addition to Shropshire’s night-time economy and in particular Shrewsbury as the town has once again secured Purple Flag accreditation.

“We are delighted that The Shire Collection has signed up and excited to be working with the organisation to ensure that its customers enjoy their night out!”

