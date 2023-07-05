16.1 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, July 5, 2023
Reopening of Shrewsbury's main swimming pool delayed

The reopening of the main swimming pool at The Quarry Swimming and Fitness Centre in Shrewsbury has been delayed until September.

The Quarry Swimming and Fitness Centre in Shrewsbury
The Quarry Swimming and Fitness Centre in Shrewsbury

The main pool was closed in July last year after routine inspections identified that corrosion had caused ceiling panels and ventilation units to become unsafe.

The other swimming pools and fitness suite remain open.

The pool was expected to reopen this month but Shropshire Council today said the complex programme of works has been delayed and that it remained committed to bringing the pool back into use as soon as possible.

The £400,000 project involves stripping out damaged and eroded pipes and ducting from the airflow management system from the roof space over the pool, as well as unused light fittings, walkways and ceiling panels.

Robert Macey, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture and digital, said:

“We are very disappointed that the main pool will not be opened as early as we had anticipated, and share the frustration of swimmers at the delays we have faced.

“We were aware from the beginning that, because of the age and design of the building, this is a very complex project and it needs careful and appropriate management.

“It has always been our focus to reopen the pool as quickly as possible, and we have adapted our plans as the work has progressed. Our team of specialist contractors is working hard to make sure the pool can reopen safely and it is anticipated this will now be in September.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience caused; and assure customers the centre is still running a varied programme of events, with the other swimming pools and fitness suite available.”

