Plans for Hospitals Transformation Programme on track for next milestone

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust is moving forward with its Outline Business Case for the Hospitals Transformation Programme.

Under the plans the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital would specialise in emergency care

On track to be submitted this summer 2023, the approval of the Outline Business Case will be a key milestone in the national approval process, ahead of the Full Business Case in winter 2023/24.

The Trust has already benefited from multi-million pounds of investment at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford that will see the building of a new planned care hub and front entrance that fully align with the Hospitals Transformation Programme.

The Trust has also begun the planning application submission process and will be holding a series of planning events for the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital site this month.

Under the plans the Princess Royal Hospital would specialise in planned care, and the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital site in emergency care. A 24/7 enhanced urgent care service (A&E local model) would be available at the Princess Royal Hospital site.

Dr Ed Rysdale, Consultant in Emergency Care and Clinical Lead for the Hospitals Transformation Programme, said:

“Our clinicians agree that we cannot continue as we are. Every day we are moving one step closer towards realising our vision to deliver two thriving hospitals and better care for everyone.

“We are entering an exciting phase as we design the detailed patient pathways and are committed to engaging and working closely with our local communities, patients and colleagues to ensure we improve the experience for all the communities we serve.

“These are exciting plans which will offer high quality, sustainable care and an improved experience for patients. We are committed to being a good neighbour and we are keen to meet and work with local communities to hear their views, answer their questions and understand how we can support them.”