16.1 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, July 5, 2023
Now Playing:

Oswestry man jailed following A5 collision near Chirk

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

An Oswestry man has been jailed for 11 years after being previously charged with manslaughter following a collision on the A5 near Chirk last December.

Damien Roberts was jailed following a collision in Chirk last year
Damien Roberts was jailed following a collision in Chirk last year

Damien Roberts, aged 27, of College Road in Oswestry was charged with manslaughter on 30th December following the fatal collision which took place at 7pm on December 2nd, last year.

A black Nissan Qashqai driven by Roberts collided head on with a white Nissan Juke on the bridge over the Ceiriog river. The Nissan Qashqai was travelling southbound on the A5, heading in the direction of Oswestry.

- Advertisement -

The driver of the Nissan Juke, a 49-year-old man, died at the scene.

Following the collision, police appealed for witnesses or anyone who saw anything of concern on the A5 shortly before to come forward.

Roberts appeared at Stafford Crown Court on Tuesday, April 25th. He pleaded not guilty to manslaughter, but he did admit a death by dangerous driving charge. His plea was not accepted by prosecutor Kevin Hegarty KC.

Roberts was sentenced to 11 years in prison at Stafford Crown Court today.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP