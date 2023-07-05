Oswestry man jailed following A5 collision near Chirk

An Oswestry man has been jailed for 11 years after being previously charged with manslaughter following a collision on the A5 near Chirk last December.

Damien Roberts was jailed following a collision in Chirk last year

Damien Roberts, aged 27, of College Road in Oswestry was charged with manslaughter on 30th December following the fatal collision which took place at 7pm on December 2nd, last year.

A black Nissan Qashqai driven by Roberts collided head on with a white Nissan Juke on the bridge over the Ceiriog river. The Nissan Qashqai was travelling southbound on the A5, heading in the direction of Oswestry.

The driver of the Nissan Juke, a 49-year-old man, died at the scene.

Following the collision, police appealed for witnesses or anyone who saw anything of concern on the A5 shortly before to come forward.

Roberts appeared at Stafford Crown Court on Tuesday, April 25th. He pleaded not guilty to manslaughter, but he did admit a death by dangerous driving charge. His plea was not accepted by prosecutor Kevin Hegarty KC.

Roberts was sentenced to 11 years in prison at Stafford Crown Court today.