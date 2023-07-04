Wrekin helping meet the demand for rural homes in Shropshire

The Wrekin Housing Group is helping meet the growing demand for affordable homes in rural areas across Shropshire.

Members of the project board behind the community-led homes at Prees

Rural areas in England are suffering from a severe shortage of affordable housing, with an average of 2,356 people on the social housing waiting list in rural local authorities. This has huge implications for these communities, for the sustainability of the local economy as well as a clear increase in homelessness and rough sleeping.

Shropshire has a shortage of affordable housing, largely due to the widening gap between average household incomes and average property prices in the county.

- Advertisement -

The Wrekin Housing Group, who provide affordable homes for over 28,000 people across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Staffordshire, is highlighting two key developments as part of Rural Housing Week 2023.

Work is ongoing to build 27 energy-efficient homes at Whitchurch Road, Prees. The £4 million development is a community-led collaboration featuring local residents and volunteers, members of Prees Parish Council, Shropshire Council and The Wrekin Housing Group.

The development offers a mix of one, two and three-bedroom houses and bungalows that will be available for affordable rent and shared ownership. All of the new homes will be prioritised for those with a connection to the area, ensuring the much-needed affordable homes are available to local people. The development is on track to being completed in 2024.

Charlotte Prince, Development Manager at The Wrekin Housing Group said:

“There’s been lots of progress on site in recent months. The foundations are in place for all plots and a number of the properties have roofs in place already. it is great to have a local developer like Morris Property onboard. The company have a strong track-record when it comes to building good quality homes and we’re delighted with the work that has taken place so far.

“This £4m investment, and the addition of 27 new affordable high-quality homes, will allow us to improve the range of properties available for local people and support the local economy.

“These homes are also energy-efficient, which will deliver cost savings for our future residents.”

Wrekin have also nearly completed work at the 20-home development at Weston Road in Morda. The £2.6m development is being built by TC Homes an consists of 8 two-bedroom homes, 4 three-bedroom homes, 4 two bed bungalows and 4 one-bedroom bungalows.

Stephen Williams, Development Manager at The Wrekin Housing Group said:

“These homes will be allocated to people from the Morda area. There’s a big need for good quality, affordable housing not just here in Morda, but in other rural communities as well. We’re really pleased that we’re able to provide these homes for families in the area.”