Shropshire Cost of Living Crisis Fund launched

A major appeal has been launched to help residents of Shropshire with the cost-of-living crisis.

As a rural economy with higher household costs and lower than average wages, more individuals and families are finding themselves for the first time in poverty.

Charity The Community Foundation for Shropshire is coordinating the fundraising having been at the frontline, experiencing calls from individuals and families desperate for financial help with voluntary and community groups echoing the challenges.

After receiving donations to start the fund, the Shropshire Cost of Living Appeal has been launched via Just Giving and has already raised £18,000.

According to the Office for National Statistics, 62% of adults in Great Britain reported an increase in their cost of living in June 2023 compared to a month ago. In March 2023, the OBR forecast real post-tax household income to fall by 4.3% in 2023, the biggest fall since comparable records began in 1956.

The costs are also higher for rural economies and the wages lower. According to The Social Taskforce the challenge for Shropshire is that it has a low salary economy with its gross average weekly wage lower than the national average at £584 compared to £613. Also, as a rural economy the population experiences higher household, transport, and energy costs.

Steve Adams, CEO of The Community Foundation for Shropshire said: “The pressures on people’s finances, especially those in Shropshire, are huge and we want to help. There isn’t any specific appeal target, we just want those people that are fortunate enough to help us to help others. When someone makes a donation, we will pass on those funds to those who need it, as quickly as possible.

“Our knowledge of the county enables us to target individuals, families and communities plus voluntary groups who need it most quickly. Every penny raised will go to those in need.”

Steve continued, “The cost-of-living crisis is a year-round problem. Many associate this issue with winter…the choice between eating and heating. But one of the happiest times of the year, which is just a few weeks away, the school summer holidays, is a major challenge for families. Childcare, extra meals, activities to keep the children occupied. These are significant costs which many struggle with in normal times.”

But Steve said positives can come out of the situation. “This crisis is affecting many, and we need to do something about it, but I know we’ll get a great response, and we’ll make a difference quickly to those most in need. Just like the appeal we coordinated for the Shropshire Floods in 2020, those fortunate to be able to donate, will do so generously.”

The Community Foundation has been operating since 2001 and working in Shropshire and Telford since 2015. They have awarded more than £1million in grants across Shropshire, from private philanthropists, Government, national charities, financial institutions like Nationwide Building Society, and the Co-op. They also manage public appeals and emergency crisis funds to support local people across the county, including Surviving Winter, and appeals for the cost-of-living crisis, people affected by the floods in 2020 and 2021, and Ukrainian refugees.

Donations can be made to Just Giving but If you wish to make a significant donation or offer support contact the Community Foundation on 01743 295900 or by visiting shropshire.foundation.