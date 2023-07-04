County MP raises diabetes in Parliament as data shows Shropshire worst in UK

Shropshire MP Helen Morgan has asked the government to allow MPs time for a debate on NHS care for diabetes.

Helen Morgan, MP for North Shropshire

This comes after the publication of a report by Diabetes UK showing Shropshire to have the worst care for diabetes patients in the country, with only 25% of all patients in the county receiving all of their care processes in 2021 and 2022 – compared to an average of 47% across England.

The overall picture painted by data across the Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin NHS is of a service with a significantly worse performance than comparable areas across the country.

- Advertisement -

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, commented:

“Shropshire has the worst A&E waiting times in the country, some of the worst cancer screening times, and now the worst care for diabetes patients.

“We need the government to step in and save our NHS before we have even more Shropshire residents suffering without getting the care that they need and deserve.

“That’s why I have asked the Minister and the government to allow time for MPs to debate diabetes care and put together a plan to get on top of this issue.”

Helen stood up in the House and asked the Health Minister:

“Diabetes UK have estimated that 7000 excess deaths occurred because of diabetes in 2022, and that there’s huge regional variation in the care provided to diabetes patients according to the effectiveness of their ICB, of which Shropshire, Telford, and Wrekin is the worst performing in England, with only 25% of patients receiving all eight recommended checks in 2021 and 2022.

“This is a serious problem with people’s health at stake. So could we have a debate in government time, please, on improving preventative care for diabetes patients and ultimately saving lives and saving the NHS money?”