16.4 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, July 4, 2023
Now Playing:

Appeal for witnesses after motorcyclist dies near Chirbury

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Police investigating a collision in which a motorcyclist died near Chirbury on Saturday are appealing for witnesses.

The collision involved a green Kawasaki 650 motorbike that was travelling along the A490 from Chirbury to Church Stoke at around 2.20pm.

The rider, a 69-year-old man, died at the scene.

- Advertisement -

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “We’re keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen the collision or have dash-cam footage.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Steve Wootton on 07967 303 892 or stephen.wootton@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident 297 of 1 July 2023.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP