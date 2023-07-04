Appeal for witnesses after motorcyclist dies near Chirbury

Police investigating a collision in which a motorcyclist died near Chirbury on Saturday are appealing for witnesses.

The collision involved a green Kawasaki 650 motorbike that was travelling along the A490 from Chirbury to Church Stoke at around 2.20pm.

The rider, a 69-year-old man, died at the scene.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “We’re keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen the collision or have dash-cam footage.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Steve Wootton on 07967 303 892 or stephen.wootton@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident 297 of 1 July 2023.