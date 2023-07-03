Young people of Telford recognised at presentation event

Young people were honoured at an event last week for winning ideas in a project hosted by Telford and Wrekin Council.

The young people representing the winning projects

Young people were honoured at an event earlier this week for winning ideas in a project hosted by Telford and Wrekin Council.

The three ‘Make A Change’ categories included health and wellbeing, environment and jobs, and opportunities. The winning group was made up of more the 30 young people aged 11-18 from a shortlist of 16 projects.

Each project will receive £2,000 to support the set up and running of the project.

Councillor Kelly Middleton cabinet member for healthy, safer & stronger communities and partnerships said; “I want to congratulate the winners, they are all amazing.

“This project is part of our safer and stronger communities’ project which aims to bring people together and make a difference to where they live and the people around them. It shows how much they care about their community and the future of where they live.

“I’m looking forward to following the projects and seeing them develop over the next few months.”

The winning projects included ‘Violets’ youth group for 14-17-year-olds with a project focused on botany and environmental activism.

Dawley Youth Club submitted plans for a mental health intervention programme, Haberdashers’ Adams’ biodiversity group will build a new green house, a young women’s self-defence class will be set up, Park Lane Centre are creating a Woodside Youth Festival and Dawley Christian Centre is creating an under-fives garden space.

Alexia, a winner from Haberdashers’ Adams said; “It’s exciting to be in the room with the other winners, to talk together about our different projects.”

The event was hosted by Telford & Wrekin Council’s safer and stronger communities programme and communities’ team, working with the Telford and Wrekin Young People’s Forum.

Safer & Stronger Communities is a project jointly funded by Telford & Wrekin Council and the Police and Crime Commissioner, John Campion.

The challenge will be held again next year, and to be kept informed of this project and others like it, please register online.