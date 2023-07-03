West Mercia Police shows support for ASB Awareness Week

West Mercia Police has joined a national campaign to tackle anti-social behaviour (ASB) and keep people in the force area safe.

Running from today until Sunday, ASB Awareness Week 2023 aims to encourage communities to take a stand against ASB and highlight the actions that can be taken by those experiencing it.

Throughout the week across the three counties West Mercia Police covers – Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire – there will be a number of events and activities carried out by officers and authorities which will also highlight the work West Mercia Police and its partners do every single and night, all year round.

- Advertisement -

The work to tackle and raise awareness of ASB is part of Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion’s commitment to build a more secure West Mercia and put victims and survivors first, as set out in his Safer West Mercia Plan.

Organised by Resolve, the UK’s leading ASB and community safety organisation, the week features a series of events all across the UK involving Councils, Police Forces, Housing Associations, charities, community groups and sports clubs.

Recent YouGov research commissioned by Resolve found that almost one in five people have had to consider moving home because of the impact ASB was having on them; and one in 10 have actually moved. Despite this, over half of those surveyed who were either a victim or witness of ASB did not report the ASB.

West Mercia Police is urging members of the public not to suffer in silence if they experience ASB. Incidents can be reported to the anti-social behaviour team at the local Council, or to the Police if people feel that they are at immediate risk or in danger.

Chief Inspector Graham Preece, West Mercia’s lead officer on anti-social behaviour, said:

“Anti-social behaviour is a blight on our communities and can have a devastating impact on individuals as well as neighbourhoods.

“It can involve anything from graffiti, littering, vandalism, off road motorcycles, drinking in parks, aggressive and intimidating behaviour and can often be a major concern for otherwise peaceful communities.

“It can also create an environment where more serious crime can occur so we are committed to doing everything we can to tackle ASB by close working with local communities and partners.

“ASB Awareness Week provides an opportunity to engage with residents and address any concerns that they may have and to highlight our work to tackle it and how issues can be reported to us.”

West Mercia PCC John Campion said:

“I understand the impact anti-social behaviour has on communities across West Mercia, so it’s brilliant to see West Mercia Police once again taking part in this year’s ASB Awareness Week.

“As set out in my Safer West Mercia Plan, I want to see victims and survivors put first. I am committed to challenging and supporting the force to deliver a better service to those impacted by ASB by ensuring they have the processes and resources in place to make it easy to report and act on concerns.

“It’s also important victims get the support they need at the right time, that’s why I continue to invest in specialist services, like the Victim Advice Line, to help them cope and recover.”

Mat Chester, West Mercia Police’s head of victim services, said:

“If you’ve been affected by crime or antisocial behaviour, it can be hard to know where to turn.

“At the Victim Advice Line, we understand the impact it can have on your emotional wellbeing, feelings of safety and quality of life and our Victim Care Coordinators are here to help.

“They will work with you to understand what help and support you need, provide emotional and practical support to help you cope and recover from the experience.”

To find out more, visit victimadviceline.org.uk or call one of the Victim Care Co-ordinators on 0800 952 3000.